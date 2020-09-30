ACHS is happy to finally be back in action

The long wait is over for the Abilene Christian Panthers.

Caleb Burrow said, “It was amazing, I love football so much. I was so excited to be able to play and finally hit someone else that’s not on my team. After a while, you just get kind of tired and bored of old repetition but it was great to hit someone that is not on your team.”

After having their season delayed a month along with Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie, the Panthers found themselves in a very awkward situation in order to prepare for the season.

ACHS Head Coach Jim Holloway said, “Just practicing against each other every day, no scrimmages and no pre-district games.”

Burrow said, “It’s been a little difficult not having scrimmages or anything without having an official game but other than that we’ve just been trying to take it one at a time and go from there.”

Saturday, the Panthers returned to the field in style putting up a 58-28 victory over Amarillo San Jacinto to open the year at 1-0.

Holloway said, “To get out Saturday was partially excitement but also relief just to be getting back out there. We’ve been really practicing hard, the guys have been really working hard since early August.”

And senior Caleb Burrow’s impact in the game landed him the honorary “Hammer” practice jersey for the upcoming week.”

Burrow said, “Coach gives it to the guy that stands out the most at a game. I wouldn’t say I particularly stood out more than anybody else but it’s usually up to him.”

And Burrow believes his team will continue to do damage week in, week out all season.

Burrow said, “I love being the leader of this team, I love this team, I’d die for this team, I’m willing to do anything for my team to get where it needs to be.”