The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are rolling right now.

They are 6-1, so far this season, and they clinched a home playoff game with last week’s victory.

The district title is the next goal they want to check off.

They get a chance to do just that on Saturday.

The Panthers face off against Covenant Classical from Fort Worth for the championship.

Bryce McGlothlin said, “We’re real excited, especially since it’s a home game. We are going to have all of our family and friends come out, and we are just going to be explosive, and we are just going to hit people. It’s going to be great. We are really excited.”

Head coach Daren Miller said, “Our record is 6-1 is just that. We’re not satisfied in the least. We’ve got some goals that we’ve set high, and then here comes the district championship game next week. We know that they are going to be a challenge for us, and we are excited about the challenge and looking forward to the game.”

The Panthers district championship game is in Trent on Saturday.