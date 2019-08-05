ACHS Panthers talking state titles in 2019

The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are in their second week of work because TAPPS schools are allowed to start on August 1.

The Panthers are coming off an appearance in the second round of the TAPPS playoffs in 2018.

They lost five seniors from that team, but expectations up on the hill are higher than they’ve been in years.

Jim Holloway said, “These guys should compete for a state championship this year. Come ready to work every day. Get better every day. If they do that, we have talent. They could play for a long time this year.”

Owen Fisher said, “We were excited for this new team that we’ve been building up the last three years. Hearing that’s pretty cool. We all want to win the state championship this year.”

Jeremiah Presley said, “What makes us unique is going to a small school, we are all really tight. We know how each other play. We help each other out on the field. We’re always backing each other up.”

They Panthers open the season on August 31 at Shotwell Stadium against Midland Trinity.