The Abilene Christian High School Panthers are having a great season.

Kevin Brown’s team is 20-4, and they are being led by one of the newest members of the team.

K.J. Kriviss, from Latvia, is scoring points almost at will in the Panther’s games.

He averages almost nineteen points every time he steps on the floor, and he pulls down nine rebounds a game.

There’s now doubt about it, Kriviss is pleased with what he and the team have done so far this year.

Kriviss said, “For me, this senior year has been fun, so far. I think me and my team have achieved most of our goals, but we still have a far way to go.”

Kevin Brown said, “He has a, although he still a high school player, he already has a college IQ for the game of basketball. He’s such a dynamic player. He can do more than one thing. He’s going to rebound the ball. It’s not always about scoring points, but he’s been able to score at will.”

Kriviss added, “It’s because we play like a team. Everybody wants to win, and every player on the roster tries his best. That’s why we are 20-4 right now.”

Kriviss and the Panthers are undefeated in district play and ranked number one in the state by MaxPreps and number five in the TABC Top 25.

The Panthers play in Lubbock next Tuesday against Kingdom Prep.