ACU AD Alan Ward likes extra year of eligibility and looks forward to football in the fall

The COVID-19 crisis ended the spring sports seasons in college athletics prematurely, but the NCAA is trying to mitigate the impact on this year’s seniors.

They granted seniors that play spring sports another year of eligibility.

ACU athletic athletic director Alan Ward said, Ward said, “It gives them the opportunity to come back and finish their careers, hopefully, on a higher note than last spring which ended with the very sudden cancellation.”

That’s nice, but how are schools like ACU going to come up with the extra money?

They aren’t sure.

Ward added, “I don’t have all the answers, yet. I’ve been talking to President Schubert on what we are going to be able to do for them. I’m confident we are going to come up with a plan that will allow those that want to come back to finish their eligibility.”

Ward says twenty-two seniors at ACU are eligible to return, but he only expects about 50% to 75% to take advantage of the opportunity.

Ward also mentioned that the school is losing 70% of the revenue they were supposed to receive from the NCAA because of the coronavirus shutdown.

What about football? Is there going to be a college football season?

It’s so far away you would assume America’s most popular sports is going to be played.

Ward is certainly hopeful.

He said, “I know that there is so much that can happen between now and then. I just trying to stay positive and hope that we are all, as a community, as a campus, as a nation, past that and heading back in a more sense of normalcy than we are right now. I think it would be good for all of us to have the football season going on. That means we are getting back to normal.”

If the season is played. The Wildcats first football game of the 2020 season is in College Station against Texas A&M on September 5.