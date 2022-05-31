ABILENE, Texas – ACU Athletics announced Tuesday plans to add women’s golf as a sponsored sport, as well as the news that the beach volleyball program has competed in its final season in 2022. A national search will begin soon for a head coach for the women’s golf program, which is set to begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year.

“We have evaluated our sport offerings and believe this is our best path forward, as it will allow us to more closely resemble the rest of the Western Athletic Conference,” said Zack Lassiter, vice president for athletics. “The recent success of our men’s golf team makes this the perfect time to add a women’s program to the fold, and we now get to take the steps toward building another championship-level program. There is a lot to be done between now and the first competition, but we are excited about launching this program and what it means for our future.”

After the hiring of a new coach, 2022-23 will serve as a transitional year for the new ACU women’s golf program, with the recruiting process beginning immediately. Byron Nelson Clubhouse, the home of Wildcat Golf, opened in February of 2020 and is designed to accommodate a women’s program, with two locker rooms and multiple spaces for coaches’ offices.

Abilene Christian has been one of only three WAC schools who sponsored beach volleyball and the only WAC participant without a women’s golf program.

