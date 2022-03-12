On Friday night, the ACU Men’s Basketball team went head to head with the Seattle University Redhawks in the Semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

It took every bucket, every defensive stop, every free throw and even every dribble, but the Wildcats found a way to hold off the Redhawks and win, 78-76.

Airion Simmons led the way for the Wildcats with 21 points and 8 rebounds. ACU had three other double digit scorers on the night. Tobias Cameron scored 18 points, Mahki Morris had 13 points, and Damien Daniels had 10, including a few clutch free throws down the stretch to clinch the victory.

This is ACU’s inaugural season in the WAC, and winning three games in three days to advance to the Conference Championship says a great deal about the identity of this team, as well as the program the Wildcats have built over the past several years.

The WAC Conference Championship game between the #6 seed ACU Wildcats and the #1 seed New Mexico State Aggies is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00pmCT. The winner punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.