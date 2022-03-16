There are a lot of news for the ACU Football program this year. There’s a new head coach, a new approach to the game, and a brand new coaching staff, which includes running backs coach Jerale Badon, who was born and raised in the Key City, went to Abilene High, and played wide receiver for the Wildcats.

“Some of these guys kind of know and understand where I’m coming from. Coming from Abilene High, and being here with the tradition of trying to win football games, and I’m trying to do that again as a coach,” said Running Backs Coach Jerale Badon.

The former Eagle and Wildcat comes over to ACU after spending the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Abilene High.

Badon is ACU’s all-time leader in receptions, and receiving yards, and was inducted into the ACU Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.

“We want to be physical. We want to be a read and react type of back, and we also want to be able to catch out of the backfield, and it’s awesome to see these guys kind of get better each day,” said Badon.

The opportunity to coach at not just one, but both of your alma maters doesn’t come around to often, and Badon’s family has been there to support him every step of the way.

“They kind of know what it means to me, and being back here at ACU with the tradition. I’m dad to them, everyone sees it as something else, but when I get home it’s dad I’ve got to get to work,” said Badon.

ACU’s last winning season was back in 2018, and Badon says he is excited to be a part of a staff that has the opportunity rebuild this program brick by brick, to get things back on track.