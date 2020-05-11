ACU and New Mexico State agree to game in 2024

ABILENE – Abilene Christian football will close its 2024 regular season at New Mexico State as the Wildcats and Aggies have agreed to play at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, four days prior to Thanksgiving.

This is the Wildcats’ second announced non-conference game for 2024. They will open the season at Texas Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31 for the first of two meetings against the Red Raiders, with the second slated for Sept. 2026.

NM State is 1-0 all-time vs Abilene Christian. The two teams last played in October of 2013 as the Aggies escaped with a 34-29 home victory. Taylor Gabriel set a school record at NM State with 15 catches for 188 yards, and was six yards shy of scoring the game-winning touchdown off a lateral play.

Monte Green-Avery aught a tipped ball in traffic, spun around and was about to be dragged down around the 20-yard line when he flipped the ball to Gabriel who had open field in front of him.

The senior from Mesquite sprinted down the sideline for what looked like it was going to be a game-winning touchdown that would rival “The Play” by Cal in its 1982 win over Stanford. But just as it appeared that Gabriel would score, he was knocked out of bounds by Trashaun Nixon at the 6-yard line, leaving the Wildcats just short of a finish that would go down as the greatest in program history.

This game was ACU’s first vs. a FBS opponent since a 1980 game against Hawaii.

John David Baker, who is now the tight ends coach at Southern Cal, threw three touchdown passes and 428 yards, while running back and former Kansas City Chief Charcandrick West gained 102 yards on the ground with a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown pass from Baker as part of a seven-catch 90-yard performance.