ACU Athletics announces partnership with The Tailgate Team

Big Country-based The Tailgate Team has partnered with Abilene Christian Athletics beginning with the 2019 football season.

“We’re excited to partner with the Tailgate Team this year to offer our fans a turnkey tailgating experience,” said ACU Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations Steve Harrell. “Our department has used its services in the past and it was always nice to show up to events with everything already setup. They make tailgating easy, convenient, and seamless.”

The Tailgate Team is committed to preparing and simplifying ACU fans’ tailgating needs from start to finish on game day by planning, preparing and cleaning up a prime reserved location just south of Moody Coliseum. Their variety of tailgate package options can service groups as small as five guests to large scale events, and feature tents, chairs, tables, coolers and DISH media.

“We are very excited to partner with ACU athletics in a new premium gameday experience,” said Tailgate Team owner and ACU graduate John Powell. “With the Wildcats transition to Division I, we feel like what we offer is an experience that is beneficial for the fans and the university, and know that it will be a tradition that lives on for many years to come. It’s our goal to take all the work out of your tailgate experience.”

For more information about The Tailgate Team and to reserve packages please call: (325) 733-6956, email info@thetailgateteam.com or visit thetailgateteam.com/acu-packages.