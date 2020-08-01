ACU athletics preparing for travel obstacles

ACU Associate Athletic Director for Sports Performance Cory Driskill said, “The NCAA has put out mandates for which we’ve got to follow for when our student-athletes get on campus and how we test during the season.”

There are obvious concerns around the country regarding travel for sports teams during this pandemic, with the Miami Marlins being the topic of discussion over the past week for the numerous cases of COVID-19 on their roster. For ACU, they are prepared to handle hosting and traveling athletic events this fall with the CDC recommendations in mind.

Driskill said, “Masks will be mandated, every guy will have to wear a mask. Any time we’re not on the football field we’re asking our guys to wear a mask. Daily symptom and temperature checks, it’s making sure they’ve done their PCR testing 72 hours prior to the game and making sure those tests come back negative. Once you’ve closed your bubble as they call it, then we just try to get them into the facility, contain their area, and then get them to the field.”

The majority of ACU football players are already in Abilene as volunteer workouts took place in June.

Driskill said, “Early on, we dealt with the viruses that we had. We isolated who we needed to. With volleyball, soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, and football we have zero cases so I feel really good about our processes.”

And they’re prepared for the ones who are set to arrive in the near future.

Driskill said, “With new players coming in next week we’ll start the process again of testing, making sure those players come into our camp negative so that we’re not exposing anybody.”

ACU Football will travel quite a bit, with their closest road matchup 305 miles away at Sam Houston State and the furthest 653 miles away at Southeastern Louisiana.

Driskill said, “Once you’re within your travel party, limiting those that have access to your teams, to your staff, to your coaches, that’s probably the biggest key in trying to contain what you feel like is a healthy environment.”