College baseball season is finally here, and after their 5-3 win over North Dakota State on Friday night, the ACU Wildcats had a double header with the Bison on Saturday.

Things did not go according to plan for the Wildcats, as they lost game one 7-4, and then lost game two 4-0.

The finale of the four game series between the Wildcats and the Bison is Sunday, at Crutcher Scott Field, at 1:05pm.