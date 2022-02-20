To start their 2022 campaign, the ACU Baseball team welcomed the North Dakota State Bison to the Key City for a four game series.

The Wildcats won game one on Friday 5-3, but then lost both games of their double header on Saturday 7-4 and 4-0.

Game four of their weekend series was on Sunday afternoon, and despite putting a bunch of runs on the score board, the Wildcats lost 10-7.

ACU will be back on the diamond at Crutcher Scott Field Friday, February 25th to face the Michigan State Spartans. Frist pitch is set for 4:05pm.