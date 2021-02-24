ACU Baseball opens season with hot start

The ACU Wildcats have opened the 2021 baseball season with a bang following a series win over Tarleton State and a road victory against powerhouse Texas A&M.

ACU’s 2021 start is a breath of fresh air after playing only 15 games in 2020, going 7-8, before watching their season crash and burn due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats took two games out of three against Tarleton State in a home-and-home series.

ACU would respond to their lone loss of the year to Tarleton by taking down the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station Tuesday, 6-5.

Rick McCarty, in his third season as head coach of the Wildcats, has watched his unit outscore their opponents 33-20.

ACU hosts New Mexico State in a four game series beginning February 26th.