ACU Baseball opens season with hot start

BCH Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The ACU Wildcats have opened the 2021 baseball season with a bang following a series win over Tarleton State and a road victory against powerhouse Texas A&M.

ACU’s 2021 start is a breath of fresh air after playing only 15 games in 2020, going 7-8, before watching their season crash and burn due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats took two games out of three against Tarleton State in a home-and-home series.

ACU would respond to their lone loss of the year to Tarleton by taking down the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station Tuesday, 6-5.

Rick McCarty, in his third season as head coach of the Wildcats, has watched his unit outscore their opponents 33-20.

ACU hosts New Mexico State in a four game series beginning February 26th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports

Trending stories