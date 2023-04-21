ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)–The ACU Wildcats took a trip to Austin on Wednesday where they lost to the Longhorns, 20-0.

Continuing on the road this weekend, the Cats are in ‘The Valley’ taking on the Vaqueros.

It’ll be another test for ACU after losing back-to-back series the past two weekends, but they’re ready to take on the conference foe who is right in the middle of the standings.

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Yeah, RGV is gonna be good, they’re gonna be competitive. It’s always a different environment down there. They love baseball in The Valley and it’s gonna be a really good crowd. Which is exciting as you go on the road and play. They’ll pitch it, they’re gonna be tough. They’ve got a good balanced lineup. I think they’re leading out league in ERA.”

McCarty added, “They’ve got some guys with some really good stuff and seasoned older veteran hitters. So, I haven’t dove much into them, we’ve had our hands full with Sam and GCU but we’ve got some time to get ready for a new week and it’ll be a good week. Another good week of competition and I hope our guys will compete well and compete at a high level then we’ll find a way to win some.”