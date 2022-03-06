During last weekends series against Michigan State, the ACU Baseball team outscored the Spartans by a combined 25 runs, and went on to sweep the series.

This weekend the Wildcats picked up right where they left off in their three game series with the Marist College Red Foxes at the Crutch.

On Sunday in their series finale, the Wildcats scored 7 runs in the bottom of the second inning and never looked back as they went on to win, 10-8.

In the three games against Marist the wildcats scored a combined 42 runs.

ACU will be back on the diamond at Crutcher Scott Field Wednesday, March 9th, to face the the Baylor Bears. First pitch is schedule for 6:05pm.