ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– The ACU baseball program wrapped up its three-day Youth Wildcat Camp last night with a water balloon fight that roughly 100 kids participated in.

The water balloons may of been the most fun, but the kids also won’t forget the imprint the camp had on them and the knowledge they obtained.

Brice Ezzell said, I thought the camp was a positive thing to have and have a great experience of baseball. Learn better. I just thought the balloon fight was one of the best things of the camp.”

Jack Hall said, “That was the most fun I’ve ever had. Because this is the best place in the world.”

ACU has another Youth Wildcat Camp from July 11th-13th. We advise those that like water balloons to attend.