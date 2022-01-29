On Saturday, the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Lamar University Cardinals into the Teague Center. The Wildcats came out on top 66-54, improving to 14-7, with a 6-4 record in the WAC.

ACU’s next test will be on the road against the Chicago State Cougars, Wednesday at 6:00pm.

While the Women’s team was at home, the ACU Men’s Basketball team played Lamar in Beaumont. ACU found a way to hold on and win a nail biter 85-82.

This victory brings the Wildcats to 14-7 as well, and the men are 5-5 in the WAC.

The Wildcats next game will be at home against Chicago State on Wednesday at 7:00pm.