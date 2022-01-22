ACU breaks five game losing streak defeating the Lancers, 77-68

The ACU Wildcats hosted the California Baptist Lancers this evening.

The Wildcats looking to break out of their slump of five straight losses, three at home and two on the road.

ACU came out hot scoring the first 17 points and held CBU to a goose egg for the first six minutes of the game.

Airion Simmons was the game leader scoring 18 points and was 7 for 9 from the floor.

The Wildcats defeated the Lancers, 77-68.

ACU goes on the road next week to play UT Rio Grande.

The ACU women’s were on the road facing the Lancers.

The Wildcats fell short 77-71.