The ACU Wildcats continue spring football this week. They are six practices into a 15 practice schedule.

Sometimes, players lose interest when they are practicing for weeks without a game in the near future.

Wildcat head coach Keith Patterson is aware of that possibility, and he and the other coaches are trying to change things up as they go through the spring.

Patterson said, “We change it up, and we try to create some competition within practice instead of just going out and running plays and running defensive calls and stuff like that. Just keeping it fun for our guys and making sure, at the end of the day, football is a game. It’s supposed to be fun. We try to create that with some competition and mixing things up and putting them in different situations to compete and have fun with it.”

ACU is back on the field on Tuesday for practice number seven.

The next open practice and scrimmage is Saturday, April 1 at Wildcat Stadium at 10 a.m.