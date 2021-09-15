ACU coaches learn about their team in blowout wins or loses

The ACU Wildcats demolished NCAA Division II Louisiana College on Saturday for their first win of the 2021 season.

That win comes a week after the Wildcats were handled pretty easily by NCAA FBS SMU in Dallas.

Both games were blow outs, and from the outside looking it, it’s hard to know what you get out of two games like that.

ACU’s head coach Adam Dorrel says it’s not so much about the score.

Dorrel says, “I just want us to continue to grow in all phases, offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously we want to win the football game. We’ve got a huge challenge in front of us, but continue to build our identity, find out who we are. Those are things that are going to be really, really important before we start conference play to have a great idea, foundationally of what we can be on offense, defense, and special teams, and I think we’re really trending in a good direction. So as far as who we’re playing, it doesn’t matter. Whether we’re playing Louisiana College or the Dallas Cowboys, you want to go out and execute and play at a high level, and not make mental mistakes.”

Part of the evaluation is deciding which players are going to be reshirted this season. That decision comes after their Week 3 game.

ACU hosts UT-Permian Basin on Saturday at 6 p.m.