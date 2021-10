After a tough loss last week to Central Arkansas at home, the ACU Wildcats hit the road for a conference showdown with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Wildcats could not keep up in the Colonels in the second half, and they fell 30-15.

This was the first ever matchup between these two teams. The loss drops the Wildcats to 3-3 on the season.

ACU will look to bounce back next week at Wildcats Stadium against the Lamar University Cardinals.