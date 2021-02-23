ACU community helps get Wildcats baseball season off to a good start

The ACU Wildcats got the 2021 season off to a good start over the weekend.

The Wildcats took two out of three games from Tarleton State.

They won the two games at Scott Field and lost the game played in Stephenville.

His team played well, but head coach Rick McCarty says the success extends to everybody that helped get the games played.

McCarty said, “It was a great weekend for ACU in general. We had a lot of support out there on Friday getting the field together. If you saw a picture of it at 10 a.m. on Friday, and we got two games in. I am super thankful for everybody involved with that. I thought our guys played really well and came out with a lot of energy, pitched well and played well in all three phases. I thought our guys played real well and found a way to win a majority of the innings played.”

The Wildcats continue the season on Tuesday in College Station against the Texas A&M Aggies.