ACU completes fall football schedule

The ACU Wildcats will be off for a short period of time before taking the field for their first of eight games in 2020.

This past week, ACU revealed their full fall schedule for the season.

Heading into last week, they had secured three games at UTEP September 19th, at Army October 3rd, and at home against West Texas A&M October 17th.

The schedule was completed with the addition of five more games.

The Wildcats will face Southland Conference rival SFA at Globe Life Park in Arlington October 24th.

They will head to Macon, Georgia on Halloween to face Mercer.

ACU hosts Angelo State November 7th and Arizona Christian November 14th.

The final game of the season will be at the University of Virginia out of the ACC November 21st in Charlottesville, Virginia.