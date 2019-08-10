ACU completes first training camp scrimmage

The ACU Wildcats open their season on the road at North Texas in 3 weeks from Saturday.

The Wildcats practiced in their first team scrimmage of training camp Saturday.

While there is still work ahead of the Wildcats, Head Coach Adam Dorrel and his star quarterback Luke Anthony say they like what they see so far from their squad and expect to be ready by the time they take the field against the Mean Green.

Head Coach Adam Dorrel said, “The thing that I was pleased with is that our guys competed at a really high level, I thought our guys trying to do what they were coached to do. A lot of really good things, the things we’ve got to fix are sideline procedure, coming on and off, getting personelle groupings on, what you expect in the first scrimmage.”

Luke Anthony said, “Offensively, we’re just kind of developing our identity, I think a lot of the guys who have been here throughout the summer have a general idea of what that is. Some of the new guys we are trying to help get locked into what we’re trying to do offensively, With the way Fall camp goes, defense is going to have their days and offense is going to have their days but I’m really proud of the effort our guys are putting forward.”