ACU continues to fill 2020 football schedule

The ACU Wildcats continue the work of getting ready for their abbreviated 2020 football season.

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s team is seventeen days from their opener in El Paso against UTEP.

The Wildcats opened the week with just three games on the schedule.

They added Arizona Christian this week, and there could be more on the way.

Adam Dorrel said, “Again, in defense of Allen(Ward) , he can’t do anything until he knows what the conference is doing. He and drew are working really hard, and my hope is that by the end of this week we have a schedule, and if it falls the way we think it could, I think it’s going to be very, very exciting for people.”

The Wildcats go to UTEP on September 19.

Army in West Point on October 3.

Homecoming for the Wildcats is October 17 against West Texas A&M.

Arizona Christian comes to town on November 14.