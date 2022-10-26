The ACU Wildcats are coming off the open week, and they are jumping right back into some tough action.

The Wildcats are heading north to take on North Dakota in a non-conference game.

The WIldcats enter this week’s game with all of their goals in front of them.

They are 5-2 on the season and unbeaten in Western Athletic Conference play.

Head coach Keith Patterson loves the way his team is approaching things as they head down the stretch of their season.

“There are very few people this far into the season that are excited to go out and try to become better as a team and become better individually. We’ve talked about it since day one, all the way back into the season, let’s focus on ourself. Let’s focus on continuing to improve. Let’s focus on doing the things that it takes to win, and they’ve carried that throughout the season. They’re excited. There are very few teams at this point in the season, we are headed into game week eight for us, and we’re in control of our own destiny,” Patterson said.

The Wildcats and North Dakota are set to play on Saturday.

That game is in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and they kick it at 3 p.m.