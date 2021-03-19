ACU determined and focused headed into Texas matchup

Abilene Christian is making its second appearance in the NCAA Tournament, The Wildcats are no stranger to the spotlight.

The Wildcats made its first appearance in 2019 against Kentucky. This season they’ve already faced Texas Tech and Arkansas this year playing both games fairly close. The Wildcats have seen their fair share of the big stage or national television games.

Assistant Coach Brette Tanner said the team is calm and collected this time around.

Brette Tanner said, “We have some guys on this roster that have been here before. That first time you go, it’s always like wow, and everyone sees the big lights, but this time you can just see it in the guys eyes, they’re more locked in. The moment’s not to big for them, they’re ready to go. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we could be playing anybody right now and I think our guys would be more laser focused this time around, it always helps when you get back. It’s not just the players, it’s the coaches too. It was the first time ACU had ever been there. There were a lot of guys checking social media and all the good things being said about them and all that stuff. It hasn’t been any of that this time around. Pretty much the guys phones have been down, they’ve been locked in.”

ACU faces Texas tomorrow at 8:50 on TruTV.