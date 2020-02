After a tough loss to Northwestern State, the ACU Men responded in a huge way with an 84-49 win over Lamar at home on Saturday.

The Wildcats improve to 8-4 with the win.

ACU continued their hot stretch at home, improving to 10-2 protecting their home court.

Peyton Ricks led the Wildcats with 21 points, all of which came on 3-pointers. Ricks went 7/12 on the day.

ACU will take on Houston Baptist at home Wednesday, February 12.