The ACU Wildcats picked up another first in the Division I era.

Head coach Rick McCarty’s team went to Fort Worth and beat 12th ranked TCU for the first victory over a nationally ranked team since they moved up to Division I.

The Wildcats put four runs on the board in the fourth inning to take the lead for good, and a trio of pitchers, including Wylie’s Connor Carlton and Clyde’s Tanner Riley shutdown the Frogs offense.

McCarty said, “Man, baseball is such an up and down. I want these guys to enjoy it. That’s for sure. We’ve got a really big series looming this weekend, not to get into too much coach speak. Midweek’s are absolutely critical to learn and grow. That’s why we schedule these games. We try to find ways to be tested and to face good arms in a great environment like tonight. So, learning through these. If you have a chance to win, even better. Now, we’ve got to handle it. No, I’m proud of the guys. It was a full team effort. So many guys on that team and in the dug out deserve this, and so any time you are in a venue like this finding ways to win is really important.”

Now it’s time to turn back to Western Athletic Conference action for ACU.

The Wildcats go to Beaumont to play a three-game series with Lamar.

The Cardinals are leading the WAC Southwest Division by one game.