ACU’s name was not called for the first time since 2018 in the Big Dance this Sunday after their season-ending loss to New Mexico State on Saturday.

The Wildcats, however, feel like they have a lot of their left for postseason opportunities.

Brette Tanner said, “Yeah, so we’re excited to play, we’ve accepted an invitation to the College Basketball Invitational, the CBI. It’s gonna be held down in Daytona this weekend, and we’ve already found out our first opponent. It’s gonna be a really good Troy team out of the Sun Belt Conference. Stephen F. Austin is playing in this tournament and Cal Baptist, I think those are two of the teams from our conference that are playing in this as well. It’s an extremely competitive tournament, it’s a four games in four days tournament. So we’ll see how that goes. I don’t think anybody played as deep as we did that’s in the tournament. We’re excited, it’s really good basketball, man high level mid-major basketball.”

ACU will play on Sunday against Troy at 6:30 p.m. (CT), at the Ocean Center in Daytona, Florida.