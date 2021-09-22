ACU faces Lamar in non-conference battle

The ACU Wildcats continue the 2021 season on Saturday.

It’s an unusual match up between a pair of Western Athletic Conference rivals because this time they are playing a non-conference game.

This one doesn’t count for the title, but it’s going to be tough.

The Cardinals can attack from all angles, so ACU has to be ready to go.

Head coach Adam Dorrel says, “You’re not going into a game playing a team that’s an option football team hanging your hat on one position group. Everybody has to be very involved on stopping them. Something we’re hoping to build upon from last week is being able to run the football again. I know I say it a lot but I’m just really excited about where we’re at with our special teams unit right now, the buy in. We’ve got starters out there, guys that are executing at a really high level, and so we’re spending a lot of time on special teams and we’re going to again Saturday, and hopefully it can potentially create some extra positions and get us great field position.”

The Wildcats and Lamar play on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Beaumont.

Both teams enter the game with 2-1 records.