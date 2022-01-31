The ACU Wildcats are on a three game winning streak, with two close games on the road last week.

Brette Tanner said, “Here’s the deal, at the end of the year, nobody cares what the scores were. All they care about is if you win or you lose. Winning on the road is extremely hard and it doesn’t matter what we’re playing or where you’re playing. It’s hard. So we went down and won two really hard road games. I think if you look at the team’s records you can say hey why were those games so close? Um, if you look at their scores, you would understand well every game has pretty much been close ya know.”

The Wildcats stay home this week to host Chicago State Wednesday and UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday.