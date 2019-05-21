ACU finishes 4th in Commissioner’s Cup

FRISCO, Texas – The ACU Wildcats have finished fourth in the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Cup standings, which were announced Tuesday afternoon. ACU’s point total of 146.0 is its second-best total since rejoining the league in 2013-14, trailing only the 147.5 points scored in 2015-16 when ACU finished a program-best third.

The Wildcats snapped a string of back-to-back sixth-place finishes in the Commissioner’s Cup and for the first time, the ACU men’s program scored more points (74.5) than the women’s program (71.5). The men finished second behind overall winner Sam Houston State (79.5 men’s points and 159.5 overall points), while the women were sixth (71.5 points) behind Stephen F. Austin (91.5 women’s points and 148.5 overall points for a second-place finish).

ACU finished the season with two regular-season league championships to its credit (men’s and women’s tennis), but three conference tournament championships in men’s and women’s basketball and women’s soccer that sent all three teams to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in each program’s history.

The 10 ACU programs that keep season records finished 165-132-1 overall on the season, including 83-6-1 in Southland Conference play. Of the 16 teams that competed in conference play this year (beach volleyball didn’t post a conference record), 12 of them posted a fifth-place or better finish in the regular season standings or in their respective tournament championship meet. Ten of those teams finished in the top four, five in the top three and four in the top two.

Sam Houston won both the men’s All-Sports Award and the overall championship, while SFA won the Women’s All-Sports award.

The wins in the all-sports and the men’s sports categories represent back-to-back top finishes for the Bearkats. Stephen F. Austin’s win in women’s sports is also a repeat performance.

The Bearkats were buoyed by seven championships including men’s basketball, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball. The Kats earned the most points overall with 159.5, including a league-best 79.5 points in seven men’s sports. SHSU added 80 points in nine women’s sports.



The Lumberjacks are second in the overall Commissioner’s Cup tally with 148.5 points following championships in volleyball, women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, and a runner-up finish in women’s basketball. SFA edges out Lamar (148 points) and Abilene Christian (146) with Central Arkansas (130.5) rounding out the top five.

ACU has finished ahead of UIW (sixth with 125.0 points), Houston Baptist (11th with 72.5 points) New Orleans (13th with 61.5 points) in all six Southland Commissioner Cup chases since the four schools entered the conference together prior to the 2013-14 academic year.



The Commissioner’s Cup and All-Sports Awards will be presented at the Southland Conference Honors Dinner tonight at the Westin Stonebriar Hotel in Frisco, Texas.



The Men’s and Women’s All-Sports trophies are awarded annually for men’s and women’s competition based on a 13-point system for all conference sports, with the Commissioner’s Cup being awarded to the program with the most combined all-sports points.



Points are awarded from 13 to 1 according to place of finish in final conference standings in sports with regular seasons, or placement in conference championships for sports without regular seasons. If teams are tied in standings or placement, points for the given spots are distributed evenly. Points are awarded regardless of the number of teams that sponsor a given sport.