ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Christian University notified head volleyball coach Angela Mooney on Monday of its intent to seek new leadership. In five years at the helm, Mooney compiled an overall record of 49-76.
A nationwide search will begin immediately under the direction of ACU’s incoming vice president for athletics Zack Lassiter.
ACU fires head volleyball coach Angela Mooney
ABILENE, Texas – Abilene Christian University notified head volleyball coach Angela Mooney on Monday of its intent to seek new leadership. In five years at the helm, Mooney compiled an overall record of 49-76.