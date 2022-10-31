ABILENE – Abilene Christian University Athletics announced Monday a change in leadership for the women’s soccer program. Longtime head coach Casey Wilson (’99) will not be retained in his position after the 2022 campaign where the team finished 4-10-4 overall and 0-8-3 against WAC competition.

Wilson just completed his 16th season (167-117-28) as the only head coach the program has known. After starting the program in 2007, Wilson has led ACU to three NCAA Championship appearances, one league title (2011) and two conference tournament titles (2010, 2018).

“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his 16 years of service leading our women’s soccer program at ACU,” said Zack Lassiter, ACU vice president for athletics. “He always led the program with a high level of respect and integrity. I wish him nothing but success in his next opportunity. Ultimately, I felt it was time for a change in leadership in our women’s soccer program.”

In 2018, ACU finished 15-6-1 and 7-3-1 and won the program’s first-ever Southland Tournament Championship. Wilson’s winningest season remains 2011 as his Wildcats reached the national quarterfinals behind an overall record of 20-2-1 (.891) and finished with a No. 7 national ranking.

Prior to this most recent season, Wilson’s student-athletes have earned seven all-America citations, 23 all-region honors, and 94 all-conference awards. The Wildcats also have gotten the job done in the classroom as evidenced by five Academic All-America plaques and 52 academic all-conference certificates.

“I have enjoyed my time at ACU, starting as a student athlete for two years and then coaching 24 different teams with the football, softball and soccer programs since 2002,” Wilson said. “There have been so many great memories over the years I will carry with me forever.”

A national search for a new soccer coach will begin immediately.

“I am confident we will be an attractive opportunity for a coach looking to lead a Division I soccer program that aspires to help their student-athletes grow in their faith, achieve their potential in the classroom and compete for conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances,” Lassiter said.