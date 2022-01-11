ACU Football announces non-conference schedule for 2022

ABILENE – The ACU football program announced the non-conference portion of the 2022 schedule on Tuesday, which will feature a total of four games. The Wildcats are heading into their second season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference, with the league schedule set to be announced by the WAC office later this week.



Prairie View A&M makes its first ever visit to Wildcat Stadium on Sept. 10 before the Purple and White head to SEC Country a week later to take on Missouri in the first road game of the year. The Mustangs of Western New Mexico University come to the Big Country on Sept. 24, and the Wildcats close out the non-league schedule with an Oct. 29 trip to North Dakota.



Season tickets for the 2022 campaign are currently on sale at ACUSports.com/Tickets or by calling the ACU Ticket Office at 325-674-CATS (2287).