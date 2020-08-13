ACU Football Coach: Team will push forward even through conference cancellation

Full statement from ACU Football Coach Adam Dorrel

In a time where leadership across our country is unauthentic, politically motivated, and in short supply – I am very thankful that I have the privilege to work at ACU! I am extremely grateful for President Schubert and Athletic Director Allen Ward for their tremendous leadership, guidance, communication, and support – especially in these uncertain times. Our entire football program thanks you for believing in us!

I tell our team all the time that there are things in life worth fighting for. For those of you who have never been a part of a REAL team – a team that loves, strains, sacrifices, & commits to each other, you have no idea why we want to play. For that I am truly sorry!

Football is a sport that combines intelligence with pure blunt force! More improtantly, FB allows young men, coaches, trainers, and support staff, from all sizes, shapes, social, economic, and racial backgrounds a chance to come together to learn about different cultures, traditions, & upbringings. In a sport where young men have to trust each other, strain for each other, and learn to love each other. They have NO choice but to learn about each other, and more importantly it allows them to see how truly similar they are.

I would argue that ALL college and high school sports alongside extracurricular activities might be one of the few things left that is holding our country together!

Our football program will continue to push forward as we seek to play, grow, unite and, most importantly, continue to walk with each other this fall.

God Bless,

Adam Dorrel