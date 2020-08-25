ACU Football searching for additional games to play

The ACU Wildcats are looking to add more games to their schedule with the hope of having roughly five games in the fall and six in the spring.

“We’re very pleased to have those three games. We’re hoping as early as maybe this week to announce a few more. I hope that comes to fruition because that will be exciting for everybody. It just took Allen and Drew getting on the phone and calling and trying to hash out details and I think there are a lot of things contractually right now between universities trying to make that work so to be able to play in state at UTEP is huge for our program. Obviously, the following week to go to Army will be an experience of a lifetime for our players and coaching staff, I’ve heard nothing but great things about that place, it’s beautiful. Then to follow it up with West Texas A&M, a former Lone Star opponent, the proximity, there’s just a lot of positives for that for our fans, for their fans, so very excited so far.”

ACU has already announced the addition of three non-conference games.

The Wildcats will open the season on September 19th against UTEP in El Paso.

ACU will then head to West Point to face Army on October 3rd.

The Wildcats third game will be against former Lone Star Conference opponent West Texas A&M on October 17th.