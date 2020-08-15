ACU Football still hopeful for playing games in 2020

The ACU Wildcats were informed Thursday the Southland Conference postponed all conference games.

The school is reportedly attempting to schedule several non-conference games this fall.

They had already dropped their game against Texas A&M after the SEC announced it would play a conference-only schedule.

With the money lost by that announcement, ACU now looks to try and fill that patch with a different game.

The ACU Football program has stayed safe with no reported COVID-19 cases which is a huge upside for them.

ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert said, “In our conference, there was a lot of unevenness. I’m really proud and feel like we’re in a great position at ACU. We’re prepared to meet all those testing protocols. We had done the hardwork and heavy lifting to prepare the campus and our athletes to be able to hit those protocols and check those boxes. We’d like to add a game in football potentially. We’re exploring that option that might reimburse some of the lost revenue at Texas A&M and so there’s on going discussions that the athletic department, our AD specifically Allen Ward are engaged in now as we speak to see if it might be reasonable to have a game that would put some of that money back on the table. We’re exploring the posibility of an abridged season and there’s pros and cons to that. We haven’t made any decisions, but what we want to thoughtfully consider is if we were to have a four or five game season with three of those games at home and one guranteed game. I’m not suggesting we made the decision to do that, but I am suggesting we are exploring whether that might create a good environment for our student athletes and our fans.”