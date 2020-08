The ACU Wildcats managed to schedule three non-conference games to play this fall as they have added the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and West Texas A&M.

The game against Army at West Point on October 3rd was announced earlier this week.

ACU President Phil Schubert announced Friday the Wildcats have added two more games.

ACU will face UTEP in El Paso on September 19th.

The Wildcats will have a home game against West Texas A&M October 17th.