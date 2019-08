The Texas Rangers are hosting university nights again in the 2019 season, and the ACU Wildcats are among the schools with a special night.

Abilene Christian University Night at Globe Life Park is coming up on Tuesday, June 4th when the Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m.

The first 1,000 tickets purchased through texasrangers.com/themenights will receive a voucher that is redeemable for a limited edition Abilene Christian University themed Rangers cap.