ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene Christian found a familiar face in Europe to take the reins of its volleyball program, announcing that Wildcat Hall of Famer Ijeoma Moronu Alstrup (IJ) will be the new head coach.

Moronu Alstrup, who played for and served the Wildcats as an assistant coach, went into the ACU Athletics Hall of Fame last August.

“I’m beyond excited to welcome IJ, an ACU Athletics Hall of Famer, back home to Abilene,” said ACU Vice President for Athletics Zack Lassiter. “Her passion for the mission of this university, combined with her international experience as a player and coach, makes her uniquely qualified for this opportunity. I’m confident the ACU community shares my enthusiasm to see one of our own leading the volleyball program to new heights.”

Moronu Alstrup is one of the great players in the history of ACU volleyball, finishing her career second on ACU’s career assists list (4,813 from 2007-10), which is where she still resides. Alstrup – the setter on three of the greatest teams in program history – is also 10th on the program’s all-time blocks list with 300. The Wildcats were a combined 97-35 in her four seasons but were 82-21 in the final three seasons with an appearance in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament in 2010. Alstrup was a two-time first-team all-LSC selection who was the LSC MVP at setter in 2010. She also served two stints as an assistant coach at ACU after her collegiate career ended.

“There are not enough words to express my excitement about this opportunity to lead the Wildcats into their next era,” said Moronu Alstrup. “As a former ACU player and coach, being at the head of the program has always been an aspiration of mine. First of all, I’d like to thank Zack Lassiter, Chris Ballard, and the rest of the search committee for giving me this opportunity. Secondly, I’d like to thank my former ACU coaches, Kellen Mock, Lindsey Campbell, and Jason Bibler, as well as my many teammates and players that have supported me far beyond my time as a Wildcat. The future is extremely bright for our young wildcat team and I cannot wait to bring my experience abroad back home to Abilene, Texas. Go Wildcats!”

Moronu Alstrup began her head coaching career in 2019 at Farum Holte Volley in Copenhagen, where she served as the head coach for the First Division women’s team. Then in 2022, she became the co-head volleyball coach at Gentofte Volley. Some of her head coaching accolades while abroad include two bronze medal league finishes and a Danish U21 Championship in 2022.

Before Moronu Alstrup’s time as a head coach, she earned professional experience both on and off the court. She served as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian from 2012 to 2015. She also played professionally abroad in Europe from 2011 to 2012 and from 2015 to 2019. The teams she played for included Olympia Neopolis Cyprus, VC Tirol Austria, KA Iceland, Lindesberg Sweden and Lyngby Volley Denmark.

She finished her undergrad career at Abilene Christian University in December 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and kinesiology, plus a minor in business administration. She also went on to earn a master’s degree in organizational development from ACU in December 2016.

Moronu Alstrup and her husband, Christopher, have two children.

What They’re Saying About Ijeoma Moronu Alstrup

“While IJ is an exceptional coach and player, IJ has a heart for ACU and honors the mission of ACU in all she does. As her former coach and coworker, I cannot be more excited for the future of the ACU volleyball program under Ijeoma Moronu’s leadership. For those that had the privilege to watch IJ play, I assure you she coaches with the same enthusiasm and passion as she plays! She will bring energy and excellence to the ACU Volleyball program.”

-Former ACU Head Coach Kellen Mock

“I am beyond thrilled that IJ has been named head coach at ACU. She was a large part of why I chose to come to ACU in 2015 and I am excited to see the impact that she can make on the future of the volleyball program. IJ has continued to be a part of my life even after our time together at ACU ended and I greatly cherish her friendship. Aside from being a phenomenal volleyball player and recruiter, IJ is a wonderful leader and incredible mentor. I know that the future of ACU volleyball is in good hands and will be blessed by their time with IJ.”

-Kendall Crisp, Head Volleyball Coach at Hardin-Simmons

“IJ is not only a fantastic player and athlete, but she has also in the many years I’ve known her, been a great human being, caring for everyone around her to a fault. In the past several years she has also become a really good coach. She teaches the game in a very competitive yet parenting way, where she manages to develop both very young athletes but also fully developed pro players. I have no doubt that she will be a huge asset to the university, and I will be cheering on all the way from over here :)”

-Michael Jensen, former professional coach in Austria