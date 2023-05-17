ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats beat UT-San Antonio on Tuesday for the 32nd win of the 2023 season.

That makes three straight seasons for Rick McCarty’s team to win thirty or more games in one year.

That number is the bench mark for most teams around the country.

It’s easy to win that many games in a season, and McCarty didn’t know if it would happen this season.

McCarty said, “When you look at our mid-week schedule, I knew it was going to be tough to get to thirty this year. We could play really well and still loose some games with the games that are on our schedule. I told them not all thirty win seasons are the same. We’ve earned everyone of the wins that we’ve gotten this year.

30 is nice, but that’s not where the Wildcats want to stop. There are other numbers McCarty wants his team to reach this season and down the road.

“35 is the one we want to use as a measuring stick, and then we want to climb to get to 40,” said McCarty.

The Wildcats are at 32 wins, right now. A sweep of Seattle bumps it up to 35 wins this year. The Wildcats and the Redhawks get their series started on Thursday at 6 p.m.