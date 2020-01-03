ACU has a lot to look forward to in 2020

The ACU Men and Women’s Basketball teams in 2019 made a name for themselves when they reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history/

2020 is a year to ensure that their success last season was no fluke.

After renovations at Moody Coliseum and a number of returners coming back for both teams, it’s safe to say that the ACU Men and Women will make some noise again this year.

The ACU Men are currently 2-0 in conference play.

The ACU Women have opened the year with a 10-1 record.

For ACU Baseball, this is year two under Coach Rick McCarty.

There was a lot of positive change in McCarty’s first year leading the Wildcats to an even 26-26 record.

Expect the team that he is building to show even more signs of improvement when they open their season on Valentines Day.