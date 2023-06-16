ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– ACU head baseball coach, Rick McCarty, was chose to throw the first pitch of the series opener between the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays on ACU Alumni night at Globe Life Field.

McCarty’s thoughts last night on the opportunity:

Head coach Rick McCarty said, “Good or bad, I’ve been asked to throw out the first pitch. So, hopefully it’ll be a strike, but I think there’s going to be over 750 ACU Alumni there. So, it’s just a special night for our baseball program but also just ACU in general. So, I’m excited, looking forward to it and hopefully we can represent the program in a good way tomorrow night.”

McCarty chuckled, “I may need to practice a little bit, that’s the worst thing I can do is spike the first pitch tomorrow night. So, I may practice before the game starts, we’ll see.”

Here’s how it went: