ACU head coach Adam Dorrel likes what he saw in spring and Purple/White scrimmage

The ACU Wildcats finished up spring football practice on Friday night with the Purple/White game at Wildcat Stadium.

Head coach Adam Dorrel’s team worked for a little over a month to start the preparations for the 2021 season.

ACU was 1-5 in a Covid-19 shortened fall of 2020.

It was far from what the Wildcats were looking for, and the work this spring and in Friday night’s scrimmage was designed to keep that from happening again next fall.

Dorrel said, “All three of the scrimmages in the spring were competitive, and I think it just highlights these guys want to do well. You know what I mean, when it doesn’t feel like just anothe practice. I thought tonight was the same thing. There was good and bad on both sides, but the bad wasn’t a lack of effort or a lack of want to. Those are things that you can fix. Overall, just proud of our guys.”

The Wildcats start the season on September 4 in Dallas against SMU.

ACU’s first home game is the next week against Louisiana College.