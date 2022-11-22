ACU head football coach Keith Patterson is the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Patterson, in his first season at the helm of a Division I program, led ACU to a 7-4 record (3-1 in the WAC) and a second place finish in the conference standings.

The seven wins marked the most for the Wildcats in a single season in the program’s DI era, and ACU posted its best winning percentage overall since 2012 (also 7-4. .636).

ACU boasted nine total all-conference selections to go along with the second-ranked defense in the WAC in Patterson’s first season at the helm.