ACU hires Abigail Farler to lead softball program

ABILENE – Abilene Christian Director of Athletics Allen Ward Thursday announced Abigail Farler as the fourth head coach in Wildcat Softball history. A four-year letter winner at Marshall and All-Conference USA selection, Farler comes to Abilene following a successful era at Corban University – a private Christian college based in Salem, Ore.

“It’s a thrill to continue coaching at a Christian institution that desires excellence in athletics and academics,” said Farler. “The ability to move to a Division I Christian university that possesses a similar culture as Corban’s was a top priority for me, and I’ve found that at ACU.

“I want to thank Allen Ward for the opportunity to lead this program. I am extremely grateful for his trust in my vision. I look forward to competing for championships at ACU.”

Farler’s Warriors posted a 120-44 (.731) record between 2017 and 2019, which included a national runner-up finish at the 2017 NAIA College World series. Her first Corban team won a program-best 46 games, earning her Cascade Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year honors, while her 2018 and 2019 squads both qualified for the NAIA National Tournament.

This year’s Warriors won 37 games, batted .322 and recorded a 2.88 ERA without one single illegal pitch. They also set two new team season records with 134 stolen bases (fifth most in NAIA) and 20 triples (T16th).

“The top priority for any of my teams is to play with a lot of energy,” said Farler. “We have to play big, compete with confidence and take risks. I want a team that’s entertaining to watch and support. Our goal is to build chemistry and a group of tough competitors. We will play aggressively on offense, defense and in the circle.

“We got faster each year I was at Corban and that’s a testament to the players buying into a shared vision. Everyone became a stolen base threat and put the work in to develop their speed.”

Eight Warriors stole at least 10 bases during the 2019 season led by Tatum Prechtel, who was successful on 24 of 27 attempts.

Beyond successes found on the diamond, Farler additionally monitored the Warriors’ academic progress that resulted in a 3.38 team GPA and led both team service projects and community outreach opportunities.

“The first role of any coach is to be a mentor,” said Farler, “but in a Christian environment we’re also called to be disciples. We have to use our gifts and abilities off the field to give back, especially to the little girls in our community who are motivated and excited by meeting our players. It’s an honor for any college athlete to give back, and we have to do our best to outwardly represent our faith and live up to the university’s mission.”

Ward believes Farler is a great addition to the department and is eager to see her tenure begin with the Wildcats.

“I’m so excited to see how God has led Abigail and her family to ACU,” he said. “The women who have the privilege to be part of ACU Softball are about to experience something very special.

“Yes, coach Farler played at the DI level where she was a two-year team captain, all-conference performer and Dean’s List recipient, and yes, she was the head coach of a nationally respected softball program. But what struck me most was her genuine desire to lead student-athletes to be fierce competitors and experience great success while using their God-given abilities to give Him the glory.”

Farler’s collegiate coaching career began in January 2013 as the pitching coach for Colorado School of Mines where she mentored NFCA All-America and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Kelly Unkrich. Later that year she returned to her hometown of Monmouth, Ore., to join the staff at Western Oregon and the following spring she helped lead the Wolves to the DII West Regionals. She additionally coached multiple pitchers to NFCA NCAA DII West Region and All-Great Northwest Conference Honors.

A standout pitcher at Marshall (WVa.), Farler anchored a program that won 133 games between 2004-07. Through four seasons and 129 appearances she registered 52 wins, a 2.71 ERA and 363 strikeouts. Farler also recorded 18 shutouts with seven saves and averaged just 1.6 walks per 7.0 innings pitched. She earned an all-conference citation at the conclusion of 2006 and as a senior she was named a 2007 NFCA All-America Scholar Athlete.

Farler’s collegiate success with the Thundering Herd allowed her to play professional softball with Utrecht Centrals in the Netherlands. She later served as a pitching instructor for area athletes in Scottsdale, Ariz. (2007-12) and Greenwood Village, Colo. (2012-13).

Farler graduated from Marshall in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education as a member of the Dean’s List.

She and her husband, Matt, have a daughter, Aubrey, and son, Griffin.

Farler is only the fourth ACU head softball coach through 23 seasons. The program was founded in 1997 by Carol Tabor, who was succeeded by Chantiel Wilson in 2004. Bobby Reeves skippered the team from 2011-19.

The program’s all-time record is 550-513 (.517) and includes four Lone Star Conference South Division Championships (1997, 2000, 2006, 2009) and five NCAA DII Tournament appearances (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2012).

The 2017 Wildcats qualified for the inaugural National Invitational Softball Championship after recording an overall record of 33-22, while the 2018 squad made it to the Southland Conference Championship in its first year of eligibility.