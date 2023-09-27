ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The ACU Wildcats are in preparation for another match up, this one against North Texas, and after losing two weeks in a row, the wildcats believe their losses are only making them stronger.

Saturday, ACU picked up their first conference play loss in their UAC opener 52-17 against the Central Arkansas Bears, and are now 2-2 on the season.

That’s back-to-back losses for ACU but the program still has high hopes. Although losing isn’t ideal, getting back in the win column is what they expect this weekend against North Texas.

Reese Moore said, “It’s uh, you know, we’re keeping our head up. We’re getting closer together as a team. Um, you know, losing never makes anyone feel good, but the only response after losing a game like that is to get closer together, and become as one. So that we can go out, and perform better in the next week. They’re gonna be a tough game for sure, but I definitely believe in us and think that if we play our game and do what we’re expected to do, we can be in there.”

Wildcats remain on the road heading to Denton Saturday, facing UNT, which is set to take place at 6 p.m.